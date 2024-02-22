Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment

    In a landmark ruling, the Alabama Supreme Court decrees that frozen embryos from IVF procedures now hold legal status as children, leading to profound implications for their protection under state laws related to the wrongful death of minors.

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    The Alabama Supreme Court last week shocked its state after delivering a judgment that could impact the IVF treatment and procedures. Couples planning to start a family have been dealt a serious blow according to many Abortion rights groups and IVF advocates.

    According to the recent judgment, frozen embryos created through the IVF procedure will be considered as children under legal grounds. The In vitro fertilization procedure is widely used across the World as a means to counter infertility and related problems. With this judgment, the IVF treatment will be highly impacted.

    In cases of destruction of frozen embryos, the state will consider it as the wrongful death of a minor. The US has stricter laws under wrongful death of a minor act and couples and the clinics involved in IVF treatment are mulling over the serious consequences that may come with going further with the treatment type.

    A couple in the state now have legal grounds to go after a clinic after their frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed by doctors in the clinic. Justice Greg Cook, in a dissenting opinion, revealed that the judgment may halt the process of IVF and frozen embryos altogether. Abortion rights groups and IVF advocates have expressed their disappointment in the decision.

    The judgment from the Alabama Supreme Court has come along the lines of the controversial reversal of Roe v Wade in 2022. Since the court ruling last week, The University of Alabama at Birmingham's Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility has ended IVF treatments becoming the first major institution to take the step. Many others are likely to follow in the coming days and weeks.

    University of Alabama spokesperson Savannah Koplon said, “We are saddened that this will impact our patients' attempt to have a baby through IVF, but we must evaluate the potential that our patients and our physicians could be prosecuted criminally or face punitive damages for following the standard of care for IVF treatments.”

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River avv

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River

    Explained How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Explained Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Explained: Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    US First Dog 'Commander' exits White House, now with Joe Biden's relatives

    US First Dog 'Commander' exits White House, now with Joe Biden's relatives

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    Recent Stories

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment AJR

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

    Cricket Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign? osf

    Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign?

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore rkn

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River avv

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River

    MESCOM's alleged negligence sparks devastation: 6 acres of Karnataka coffee plantation up in flames vkp

    MESCOM's alleged negligence sparks devastation: 6 acres of Karnataka coffee plantation up in flames

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon