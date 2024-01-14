Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After US, now UK warships to get serviced at Indian dockyards

    The UK Navy's warships will undergo maintenance and repair at Indian dockyards following a similar arrangement with US warships. This announcement coincided with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to London to enhance bilateral defence ties, marking the first such visit in 22 years.

    After US, now UK warships to get serviced at Indian dockyards
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    After the United States warships, the UK Navy’s ships will also be docked at Indian dockyards for maintenance and repair. "The maintenance and repair works of the UK Navy warships will be carried out just after the conclusion of its exercise with the Indian Navy this year," sources said. In August 2022, for the first time, the US Navy ship Charles Drew was docked at Chennai for repair and allied services in while its second ship USNS Matthew Perry arrived in March 2023.

    In 2023, the Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft undertook refuelling twice at the Indian air bases. The fighters included the four Typhoons and one Voyager making.

    On Wednesday, the British High Commission (BHC) informed that the UK's high-readiness Littoral Response Group will come to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in 2024 and the Carrier Strike Group in 2025 for joint training with the Indian Navy. 

    "Deployment of the UK’s most advanced naval capabilities marks a decisive step in bolstering UK-India security ties," the high commission said.

    The announcement was made when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in London to further the bilateral defence ties. He was the first defence minister to visit the UK in 22 years. The last time the Indian defence minister visited the UK was George Fernandes in 2002.

    "These steps build on the comprehensive strategic partnership envisaged in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, announced in 2021," the high commission added.

    It must be noted that the two countries have been negotiating a Free Trade Agreement since 2022. In May 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then counterpart Boris Johnson adopted an ambitious ‘Roadmap 2030’ to elevate bilateral ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taiwan voters reject China as DPP's Lai Ching-te wins historic vote for Presidency avv

    Taiwan voters reject China as DPP's Lai Ching-te wins historic vote for Presidency

    They don't have license to bully us Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH) snt

    'They don't have license to bully us' - Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH)

    How dare Hindus Sikhs dirty idolaters visit Medina': Pak defence analyst on Indian delegation visit - WATCH snt

    'Hindus, Sikhs are dirty idolaters; how dare Saudi govt allow them inside Medina?' Pak defence analyst (WATCH)

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza avv

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh praised pap who mastered 'Sher Khul Gaye' moves [WATCH] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh praised pap who mastered 'Sher Khul Gaye' moves [WATCH]

    On This Day 32 years ago PM Modi pledged to return to Ayodhya only after Ram Temple completion gcw

    On This Day: 32 years ago, PM Modi pledged to return to Ayodhya only after Ram Temple completion

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 6 reasons why yellow is worn on this festival RKK EAI

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 6 reasons why yellow is worn on this festival

    Dense fog engulfs Delhi NCR flights and trains affected due to zero visibility gcw

    Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; flights and trains affected due to zero visibility

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-634 January 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-634 January 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon