South Korea factory fire: 20 bodies found after massive blaze in battery plant in Seoul; WATCH dramatic video

Around 20 bodies were discovered following a devastating fire that erupted at a lithium battery plant in South Korea on Monday, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) at a factory located in Hwaseong, situated south of the capital Seoul, according to the country's interior ministry.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with efforts focused on locating and rescuing those trapped inside.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young highlighted the challenges in identifying the missing persons due to the destruction of the staff registry in the fire. Among the missing are reportedly foreign nationals, including individuals from China.

He further mentioned that mobile phone signals from the missing individuals have been traced to the second floor of the factory, indicating a possible location for rescue teams to concentrate their efforts.

According to South Korean media reports, approximately 67 people were working at the factory when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Further details awaited.

