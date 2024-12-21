9/11-style attack in Russia: Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings in Kazan; WATCH dramatic videos

In a shocking series of events reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks, three high-rise residential buildings in the Russian city of Kazan were struck by explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Saturday morning.

911 style attack in Russia: Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings in Kazan; WATCH dramatic videos
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

In a shocking escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suspected Ukrainian drones struck high-rise residential buildings in the city of Kazan on Saturday morning. The coordinated drone attack, reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, set multiple buildings ablaze, sending residents into a panic and prompting large-scale evacuations.

The incident, which occurred in the heart of Kazan, a major city located about 500 miles east of Moscow, involved explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that crashed into at least three high-rise buildings. Witnesses described the harrowing scenes, with video footage circulating on social media showing one of the drones crashing into a building, causing a massive fireball. While no fatalities have been reported so far, the attack has sparked widespread fear and chaos in the area.

Russian state media outlets, including TASS, confirmed that a total of eight drone strikes had been recorded, with six hitting residential structures. Local authorities have reported that emergency services rushed to the scene, where fire brigades worked tirelessly to contain the flames. Videos from the scene, shared on Telegram channels, show the dramatic aftermath of the explosions, with thick black smoke billowing from the buildings.

In response to the attack, Kazan's airport temporarily halted all flight arrivals and departures, as Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, introduced restrictions on air traffic. The nearby city of Izhevsk, located to the northeast of Kazan, also faced temporary restrictions as a precaution.

Russia's Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defenses had successfully intercepted at least one drone before it reached its target. However, the high-profile nature of the strikes has raised concerns about the growing threat of UAV warfare in the region. Experts suggest that the incident marks a significant escalation in the use of drones for offensive strikes, particularly on civilian infrastructure.

As the situation in Kazan remains tense, emergency teams continue to assess the damage and evacuate residents from affected buildings. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, though reports on Telegram and other channels suggest that the drones originated from Ukrainian territory.

Earlier on Friday, a separate Ukrainian missile attack hit the town of Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk region, resulting in the tragic deaths of six people, including a child. Another 10 individuals were reported injured following the missile strike. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein confirmed the casualties, which have raised concerns about the growing impact of cross-border attacks.

