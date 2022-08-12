Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    220 ft-long Khadi tricolour to be flown over New York on Independence Day

    FIA's team of 180 volunteers are working round the clock to prepare for the various events to be held on August 15 and 21st to celebrate "the motherland and the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence." 

    220 ft long Khadi tricolour to be flown over New York on Independence Day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Highlights of the massive events scheduled to honour 75 years of India's Independence in New York this week include a fly-past by a 220 foot long majestic Indian tricolour made of Khadi over the famous Hudson River and the exhibition of a huge billboard at Times Square.

    For this year's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) has organised a wide range of unique events to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

    The ceremony will begin on August 15 with the raising of the Khadi-made Indian national flag in Times Square. The famous Empire State Building will once again be illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

    Also Read | 76th Independence Day: 6 new things you would see at Red Fort

    According to FIA, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will host a massive "India Day Parade" billboard in Times Square on August 15 as part of its major events to honour 75 years of India's independence.

    A special 220-foot-long Indian tricolour made of Khadi will also be flown over the Hudson River in New York, according to the FIA. It will be a first-of-its-kind fly-past of the "biggest Indian tricolour" over the famous river, which will be seen by thousands of people.

    Arjun, the Telugu actor whose films have seen success all across India, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the FIA's 40th India Day Parade on August 21, according to FIA President Kenny Desai. The biggest national flag for Khadi will be flown across the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey on August 15; he also expressed satisfaction and joy over this.

    Also Read | India@75: 'Inquilab Zindabad' to 'Karo ya Maro'; 5 inspirational slogans to remember

    Among the special guests for the India Day Parade are New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Alfonso Browne, NASA astronaut Raja Chari, well-known artists Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, and cricketing legends Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose.

    The FIA India Day parade is one of the biggest cultural extravaganzas in the US and is said to be the largest procession outside of India to commemorate the nation's independence.

    The Indian-American community and the whole FIA team are prepared, according to the organisation, to make history with this year's lavish festivities of India's 75th Independence Day.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided - adt

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided

    India fumes after China backs Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist at UNSC

    India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

    China holds India-US' proposal to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother - adt

    China holds India-US' proposal to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother

    Indian CEO's friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard wins hearts - adt

    Indian CEO's friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard wins hearts

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China gcw

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China

    Recent Stories

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons RBA

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons

    football Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour

    India at 75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud-ayh

    India@75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud

    India75 Biryani to Masala Dosa to Chingri Malai Curry-11 delicious Indian dishes you must try RBA

    India@75: Biryani to Masala Dosa to Chingri Malai Curry-11 delicious Indian dishes you must try

    How did Lalu Yadav reacted when Tejashwi Yadav said he wanted to marry a Christian gcw

    How did Lalu Yadav reacted when Tejashwi Yadav said he wanted to marry a Christian?

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon