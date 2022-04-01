21-yr-old Dutch student 'selling his soul' as an NFT

Stijn van Schaik, a student at the Hague Art Academy in the Netherlands, intends to sell his soul as digital art. Stijn says in the listing, "Hello individual, you are presently gazing at a soul." In the listing description, he adds, "For the time being, it is mine," but "who knows what will happen once it is on the blockchain as an NFT."

Everything seems to be worth selling after we were introduced to the notion of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Although not everyone has grasped the concept, those who have are pushing it to a whole new level. Aside from jokes, tweets, and video clips being sold as NFTs, a 21-year-old art student has now marketed his soul on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Stijn has also built his own website in order to reach a broader audience for his soul. Stijn states on his website that he is a crypto fan who is "actively" seeking for methods to earn from the virtual currency while simultaneously "giving back to the technology."

He also said that by listing his soul, he hopes to attract attention and propagate the concept of NFTs to others who are unaware of it. While it may appear to many as a PR gimmick, it is crucial to Stijn. On his website, the student says he hired a creative writer to draught the "agreement involving the selling of my soul."

Furthermore, Stijn has published a paper on the site in which he defines'soul' and lists specific terms and circumstances relating to the sale. Furthermore, Stijn has defined the ownership and usage of his soul after it is purchased.

The student has agreed to let the soul's owner to claim, hold, store, offer, or transfer the entire soul or any part of it in any way.