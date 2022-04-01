2 South Korean air force planes collide mid-air: Report

In a statement, the South Korean Air Force stated that it was attempting to determine the precise number of casualties as well as if the pilots of the two aircraft attempted to eject to safety. The KT-1 training plane that was involved in the crash had two seats.

Two South Korean Air Force jets crashed in mid-air, killing at least three pilots and injuring one on Friday. The planes collided during training about 1:35 p.m., according to emergency personnel (0435 GMT). According to the Air Force, the two KT-1 training planes collided in mid-air and fell into a mountain near the southern city of Sacheon.

Three bodies were found by emergency personnel, while one pilot was rescued alive but with injuries. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity. Immediately following the incident, three helicopters, 20 cars, and around 30 firemen and rescues were dispatched to the scene.

In a statement, the South Korean Air Force stated that it was attempting to determine the precise number of casualties as well as if the pilots of the two aircraft attempted to eject to safety. The KT-1 training plane that was involved in the crash had two seats.