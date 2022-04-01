Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 South Korean air force planes collide mid-air: Report

    In a statement, the South Korean Air Force stated that it was attempting to determine the precise number of casualties as well as if the pilots of the two aircraft attempted to eject to safety. The KT-1 training plane that was involved in the crash had two seats.

    2 South Korean air force planes collide mid air Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    South Korea, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Two South Korean Air Force jets crashed in mid-air, killing at least three pilots and injuring one on Friday. The planes collided during training about 1:35 p.m., according to emergency personnel (0435 GMT). According to the Air Force, the two KT-1 training planes collided in mid-air and fell into a mountain near the southern city of Sacheon.

    Three bodies were found by emergency personnel, while one pilot was rescued alive but with injuries. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity. Immediately following the incident, three helicopters, 20 cars, and around 30 firemen and rescues were dispatched to the scene.

    In a statement, the South Korean Air Force stated that it was attempting to determine the precise number of casualties as well as if the pilots of the two aircraft attempted to eject to safety. The KT-1 training plane that was involved in the crash had two seats.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Seek no change in India-Russia ties: US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India -adt

    'Seek no change in India-Russia ties': US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan address to nation updates gcw

    Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    Go Imran, Go chants echo in national assembly as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    'Go Imran, Go' chants echo as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    There is no safe passage Opposition warns Imran Khan as he hangs on to Pakistan PM s chair gcw

    'There is no safe passage': Opposition warns Imran Khan as he hangs on to Pakistan PM's chair

    Withdraw no confidence motion will dissolve Parliament Pakistan PM tells Opposition gcw

    Withdraw no-confidence motion, will dissolve Parliament: Pakistan PM tells Opposition

    Recent Stories

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh drb

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab - adt

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

    Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible-ayh

    Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible

    Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

    football Thank God West Ham Manuel Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash snt

    'Thank God': West Ham's Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon