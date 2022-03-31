Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    A 3-year-old boy battling leukaemia gets his wish fulfiled, and his priceless reaction is making rounds on social media and leaving netizens in tears.

    Mar 31, 2022

    The internet is always loaded with a variety of videos. Some will make our day brighter and bring happiness, while a few will make us emotional. A video is now making rounds on social media, and netizens are in tears after watching it. A 3-year-old boy named Mannon, who is battling relapsed leukaemia, wishes to get his own wagon.

    Mannon can be seen lying on his hospital bed in the viral video. As he is told about his new wagon, the little boy gets overjoyed, and his face immediately lights up. He gazes at his new wagon with a priceless expression that would leave you in tears. He even takes a short trip in his new wagon to the hospital helipad. Watch the video:

    The touching video was shared on an Instagram account named Good News Movement and has gathered the internet's love. The video has so far collected around 2 million views, and the numbers are increasing rapidly. Netizens loaded the comment section with prayers and wished for Mannon's recovery.

    Many felt sad and expressed their sentiments in the comment section, while a few others were happy to see the smile on Mannon's face and urged him to keep his sweet smile on his face and continue to strongly fight against the deadly disease.

