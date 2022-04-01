Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick

    A bizarre video of a man getting shocked after the fish on his plate opens its mouth as he starts to eat it is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped watching it.

    Watch Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The internet has a vast collection of videos that can make us addicted to it. Be it entertaining, motivating, funny or shocking videos, one will never face boredom while online. Some video surely brightens up our day, while some will make us jaw-dropped. Such a bizarre video is making rounds on social media, and netizens are going crazy over it.

    Have you ever thought of a fish on your plate opening its mouth and biting your spoon as you are about to eat it? Surely it will be a nightmare for us.

    Such a horrific incident happened to this man while he was about to eat the fish which was served to him on a plate. In the video, a person can be seen sitting in front of a plate that is served with some salads and fish. As soon as the person uses his chopstick to eat the fish, one among them opens its wide mouth and bites onto the chopstick. Watch the bizarre video here:

    However, the date and location of the video are unknown. The video was uploaded on an Instagram account named rhmsuwaidi and has garnered more than 1 lakh views so far. Netizens were jaw-dropped to see the video and expressed their comments in the comment section. Many found it shocking, while a few others found it funny. Some even asked whether the fish was eaten raw or cooked. Another one stated that the fish and the man wanted to eat each other.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral - gps

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral

    Crab gets stuck inside woman's ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next - gps

    Crab gets stuck inside woman’s ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Watch Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her-tgy

    Watch: Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step - gps

    Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

    Recent Stories

    21 year old Dutch student selling his soul as an NFT gcw

    21-yr-old Dutch student 'selling his soul' as an NFT

    SC dismisses Maha government plea, CBI to probe Anil Deshmukh over corruption charges -adt

    SC dismisses Maha government plea, CBI to probe Anil Deshmukh over corruption charges

    Urfi Javed wore a bralette for her workout drb

    Urfi Javed wore a bralette for her workout?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see Lucknow Super Giants LSG batters in form following Chennai Super Kings CSK domination-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see LSG batters in form following CSK domination

    Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh pens emotional note after Tom Parker's death snt

    Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh pens emotional note after Tom Parker's death

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon