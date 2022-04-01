Watch: Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick

A bizarre video of a man getting shocked after the fish on his plate opens its mouth as he starts to eat it is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped watching it.

The internet has a vast collection of videos that can make us addicted to it. Be it entertaining, motivating, funny or shocking videos, one will never face boredom while online. Some video surely brightens up our day, while some will make us jaw-dropped. Such a bizarre video is making rounds on social media, and netizens are going crazy over it.

Have you ever thought of a fish on your plate opening its mouth and biting your spoon as you are about to eat it? Surely it will be a nightmare for us.

Such a horrific incident happened to this man while he was about to eat the fish which was served to him on a plate. In the video, a person can be seen sitting in front of a plate that is served with some salads and fish. As soon as the person uses his chopstick to eat the fish, one among them opens its wide mouth and bites onto the chopstick. Watch the bizarre video here:

However, the date and location of the video are unknown. The video was uploaded on an Instagram account named rhmsuwaidi and has garnered more than 1 lakh views so far. Netizens were jaw-dropped to see the video and expressed their comments in the comment section. Many found it shocking, while a few others found it funny. Some even asked whether the fish was eaten raw or cooked. Another one stated that the fish and the man wanted to eat each other.