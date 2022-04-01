Watch: Insane upward lightning strike in Kansas will leave you horrified

A video of an insane upward lightning strike has been caught on camera in Kansas, and netizens are terrified after watching it.

The internet always amazes us with unique videos. One can stick on to the internet for hours. One such insane video is making rounds on social media, and netizens are terrified after watching it. An upward lightning strike was caught on camera in Kansas, making the netizens go crazy after watching it.

A lightning bolt can be seen with a rare upward strike in the video. The bolt appears to begin from the ground and travels towards the sky. The lightning spreads itself to the atmosphere by taking almost the entire portion. Watch the terrific video here:

The insane video was shot and uploaded on Twitter by a photographer named Taylor Vonfeldt, and he stated that it was the most insane strike of lightning he ever has witnessed. The video shared on Twitter has gone crazy viral and has garnered around 2.5 million views and over 81k likes.

However, terrified netizens loaded the comment section with their own facts and points. Many of them felt terrified, while few others shared their experience of lightning strikes.