Watch: Dwayne Johnson hair styling his 6-year-old daughter leaves netizens in aww

    Actor Dwayne Johnson hair styling his six-year-old daughter Jasmine has delighted the netizens.

    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Actor Dwayne Johnson usually shares various videos on his Instagram handle, and many of the videos showcase the sweet relationship between him and his daughters. One such latest video of him hair styling his six-year-old daughter Jasmine has left the internet in awe.

    In the adorable video, the actor can be seen standing outside the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii, with his daughter. With a smile on his face, Dwayne can be seen arranging her daughter's hair into a ponytail so that she can comfortably wear a Lei. As he finishes making her a ponytail, the man standing near them welcomes her with the Hawaiian garland. The Red Notice actor then picks up his daughter in his arms and walks into the Polynesian Cultural Center.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The adorable video was shared on his Instagram account a day ago and has been loved by the internet. The video has so far gathered 5,095,731 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has a background score of singer Amos Lee's Sweet Pea song, and Dwayne even mentions in his post that Amos Lee is one of his favourite artists and the Sweet Pea song is one of his favourite songs.

    However, the adorable video has encouraged the netizens to post different comments. Many found the video cute and appreciated Dwayne for making a perfect ponytail for his daughter. While for a few others, it reminded them of their father and daughter bond. Many others posted heart emoticons to express their love for the adorable video.

