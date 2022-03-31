Watch: Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her

A bizarre video of an ape collecting the pizza from the delivery woman has gone massively viral, and netizens are shocked after watching it.

The internet is one place where one never faces boredom. It is loaded with adorable, exciting and entertaining videos, and today we will show you one such a stunning video. A viral video of an ape collecting the pizza from the delivery woman is making the netizens go crazy after watching it.

In the shocking video, a delivery woman can be seen knocking on the door to deliver a pizza. But to her surprise, it's an ape who opens the door. As the woman notices the ape in front of her, she gets scared and takes two-step behind. But the ape, who is dressed in a t-shirt and pants, extends his hand forward to collect the pizza.

The shocked woman hands over the pizza box to the ape and collects the money, and runs away from the place. Take a look at the video here:

The bizarre video was uploaded by an Instagram account named videopost.s, and the video has gone crazy viral. The video has garnered around 40 million views and about 4 million likes till now. Netizens even loaded the comment section with thousands of comments.

Some find it way too hilarious, but it was a shocking experience for a few others, just as for the delivery woman. Many people also commented, saying monkeys are evolving. A few others stated that no one would have believed the delivery person if the whole bizarre incident hadn't been caught on camera.