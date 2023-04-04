WATCH: African soldier dares to catch bullets shot from AK 47 with his mouth

This video has sent social media into a frenzy, with many saying it looks like a prop gun and while others said it is fake as the shell casting does not come out at the front of the guns as in the video.

In the video, that is now making rounds on social media, shows a man firing a rifle and handgun either near or into his mouth. Seconds later, the man, in a military outfit spits out the shells of the bullets.

Watch the video here and see if you think it is real or not:

Meanwhile, thousands of teenagers who call themselves 'Luh Twizzy' entered the Mall of Africa on Saturday, causing chaos. Videos of the chaos were shared on various social media platforms.

It is reportedly said that the teenagers would take part in a Tik Tok challenge called the 'Luh Twizzy' challenge. The challenge is to storm a mall and cause chaos, then leave. Sometimes they also engage in fights inside the mall. According to reports, the teenagers wear black clothes with skeletal printouts to gang up.

Reports on social media indicate that one teenager was stabbed in a fight on Saturday. It is believed the injured teenager was taken to a nearby hospital.