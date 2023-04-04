Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: African soldier dares to catch bullets shot from AK 47 with his mouth

    This video has sent social media into a frenzy, with many saying it looks like a prop gun and while others said it is fake as the shell casting does not come out at the front of the guns as in the video.

    WATCH African soldier dares to catch bullets shot from AK 47 with his mouth AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    In the video, that is now making rounds on social media, shows a man firing a rifle and handgun either near or into his mouth. Seconds later, the man, in a military outfit spits out the shells of the bullets.

    This video has sent social media into a frenzy, with many saying it looks like a prop gun and while others said it is fake as the shell casting does not come out at the front of the guns as in the video.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes at rally

    Watch the video here and see if you think it is real or not:

    Meanwhile, thousands of teenagers who call themselves 'Luh Twizzy' entered the Mall of Africa on Saturday, causing chaos. Videos of the chaos were shared on various social media platforms.

    Also read: Haj 2023: With SBI forex card, 1.4 lakh people could enjoy 'cashless' pilgrimage

    It is reportedly said that the teenagers would take part in a Tik Tok challenge called the 'Luh Twizzy' challenge. The challenge is to storm a mall and cause chaos, then leave. Sometimes they also engage in fights inside the mall. According to reports, the teenagers wear black clothes with skeletal printouts to gang up.

    Reports on social media indicate that one teenager was stabbed in a fight on Saturday. It is believed the injured teenager was taken to a nearby hospital.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video - gps

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video

    WATCH: Video of 'Haryanvi song' being played in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

    WATCH: Video of 'Haryanvi song' being played in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    Bengaluru not for Bachelors! Society's bizarre rule of no guests after 10 pm leave netizens fuming

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users - gps

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users

    Bengaluru start up looking for chief meme officer offering Rs 1 lakh month post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru start-up looking for 'chief meme officer', offering Rs 1 lakh/month; post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: 'Justice incomplete'; Will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Justice incomplete; will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw anr

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

    football Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here is why-ayh

    Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here's why

    Haj 2023 With SBI forex card 1 4 lakh people could enjoy cashless pilgrimage gcw

    Haj 2023: With SBI forex card, 1.4 lakh people could enjoy 'cashless' pilgrimage

    Modi degree row: Ajit Pawar differs with Uddhav Thackeray; says PM's 'charisma' helped him win in 2014 snt

    Modi's degree row: Ajit Pawar differs with Uddhav Thackeray; says PM's 'charisma' helped him win in 2014

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon