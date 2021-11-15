  • Facebook
    Thief touches Lord Hanuman's feet before lifting temple's donation box in Maharashtra’s Thane; watch video

    A video of a thief praying before Lord Hanuman's idol before stealing the donation box has emerged on social media.
     

    Thief touches Lord Hanuman's feet before lifting temple's donation box in Maharashtra's Thane; watch video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Maharashtra, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 7:41 PM IST
    In a bizarre incident, a thief was caught on CCTV video touching Lord Hanuman's feet before steaaling the donation box at Thane's Hanuman Temple near Khopat bus depot. The video shows a burglar who prayed to the Lord before stealing the donation box from a temple in Maharashtra’s Thane city. As soon as the thief enters the temple premises, he fiddles with his phone while looking outside and checks if any one is around. Moments later, he puts his phone inside his pocket and approaches the idol.

    After reviewing the CCTV video of the premises, police stated that the accused broke into the Lord Hanuman temple in Khopat area on November 9 night and allegedly took the donation box containing about Rs 1,000. 

    Reportedly, on Saturday, the Naupada Police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen cash from him.

    The video of the incident has gone crazy viral on digital media. Take a look.

     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 7:41 PM IST
