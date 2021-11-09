SHOCKING: Street vendor dipping his hands in hot oil to fry chicken (Viral Video)

A video of a man dipping his hands in boiling kadhai filled with oil and taking out fried chicken pieces has emerged on social media.

You might have seen crazy street food combinations. However, this street vendor and his bizarre cooking style will amaze you for sure. A street food merchant from Jaipur is seen dipping his hands in hot boiling oil and picking up fried chicken that has gone viral on the Internet.

Instagram handle by name @nonvegfoodie has posted this video. As mentioned by the user, the roadside shop is named as "Ali Chicken Centre."

The video shows a middle-aged man dipping his hands into a vessel where hot oil and then quickly taking it out. He then picks up fried chicken and passes it to another person next to him to rub some spices on the chicken.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 63,000 likes and many comments. Surprised by his skills, a user wrote, "What is he!!! Iron man😀 he doesn’t melt at all 😂… Impressive!!!!" However, few others were concerned about cleanliness and safety issues. Another person tried to reveal the logic behind the act, he commented, "Agar hath pehle pani me dubaneke bad thel me dalega tho garam nahi lagega,shayd." Take a look.