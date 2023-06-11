Street food vendor's bizarre Hari Mirch ice cream leaves netizens bitter: watch video

A street food vendor from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, can be seen serving an unusual green chilli ice cream made with entire hari mirch in this new video.

A street vendor from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has now experimented with bizarre combinations and offered a wider variety of ice creams to attract additional customers. Yes, whether you believe it or not, this person is serving a unique green chilli ice cream made with whole hari mirch.

In the video, one can see couple of whole green chillies added to the ice cream mix along with chocolate sauce and caramel syrup.

After being shared online, netizens reacted to the unusual creation. While some people were eager to try this spicy and unusual ice cream. A few criticized the food. Others demanded a dislike button after watching the video. Take a look.