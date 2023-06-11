Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Street food vendor's bizarre Hari Mirch ice cream leaves netizens bitter: watch video

    A street food vendor from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, can be seen serving an unusual green chilli ice cream made with entire hari mirch in this new video.
     

    Street food vendor's bizarre Hari Mirch ice cream leaves netizens bitter: watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Ice cream is indeed one of the most beloved treats, especially during the summer. Its popularity can be attributed to a combination of factors, including its refreshing and cooling nature, a wide variety of flavours, and the fun and nostalgic experiences associated with enjoying it.

    During hot summer days, ice cream provides a delightful way to beat the heat. Its cold and creamy texture helps to lower body temperature and provides a refreshing sensation. Whether it's a classic scoop in a cone, a sundae with toppings, or an elaborate ice cream dessert, people of all ages find joy in indulging in this cool treat.

    The sheer variety of ice cream flavours is another reason for its widespread appeal. From classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry to more adventurous flavours like cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, or salted caramel, there's a flavour to suit every taste preference. Additionally, many ice cream parlours and brands continually innovate and introduce new and exciting flavours, keeping the experience fresh and enticing.

    A street vendor from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has now experimented with bizarre combinations and offered a wider variety of ice creams to attract additional customers. Yes, whether you believe it or not, this person is serving a unique green chilli ice cream made with whole hari mirch.

    In the video, one can see couple of whole green chillies added to the ice cream mix along with chocolate sauce and caramel syrup.

    After being shared online, netizens reacted to the unusual creation. While some people were eager to try this spicy and unusual ice cream. A few criticized the food. Others demanded a dislike button after watching the video. Take a look.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
