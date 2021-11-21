  • Facebook
    Priest visits hospital with broken Krishna idol; doctors bandage God’s arm (Watch)

    A video of the crying priest from Agra with the Lord Krishna's idol with a broken arm has emerged on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 11:55 AM IST
    The ground staff of Agra's district hospital treated a unique patient. Yes, the doctor's team discovered themselves in a difficult situation when a crying priest visited the hospital with a request to bandage the broken arm of Lord Krishna's idol. The worried priest urged the staff to attend to the Krishna’s idol, whose arm broke while bathing. 

    Reportedly, the priest said that. While praying and giving a bath to the idol of Lord Krishna, it slipped and broke its arm. Also, the priest was troubled because he was attached to God, and in desperation, he visited the district hospital for treatment.

    After some hesitation, the hospital registered the patient in the name of Shri Krishna’ and dressed the idol's arm back. According to onlookers, the priest reached the hospital and asked that the hospital staff attend to the idol. 

     

    As per the sources, Dr Ashok Kumar Agrawal, the hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, said that the hospital informed him that a priest had come with an idol with a broken arm and was crying to get it treated. After considering the priest’s emotions, the hospital registered the name of Shri Krishna’ for the idol and bandaged the idol for the comfort of the priest.

    The weeping priest with an idol of Laddu Gopal’ – the childhood form of the deity – with a broken arm has gone viral on several digital media platforms.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 11:55 AM IST
