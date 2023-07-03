Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre; internet not impressed

    Along with the hefty amounts spent on paying for tickets, the food and drinks in the hall too burn quite a hole in the pocket. Recently, a Twitter user shared his expensive popcorn bill from the movie theatre and pointed out this very same issue. 

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    We all like the pleasure of going to the movies and seeing a movie with family and friends. However, the OTT wave has replaced our movie-watching escapades ever since the epidemic. We now prefer to wait for our favourite movies to come on digital streaming platforms; the reason being that going to movie halls to watch a film has actually become quite an expensive affair. 

    The cost of the food and beverages at the venue adds significantly to the significant sums paid for the tickets. Recently, a Twitter user brought up the same problem when sharing his exorbitant movie theatre popcorn bill.

    A Twitter user, Tridip K Mandal, shared the tweet on July 2. The tweet has received over 1.2 million views and 17.8 thousand likes in a short period of time, and the numbers are just rising. 

    The cost of a standard Pepsi and a portion of ordinary cheese popcorn at a movie theatre was seen in the click. The soft drink was priced at Rs 360 while the popcorn was Rs 460. Thus, the final bill came to Rs 820. The cost of the movie tickets was not included in this.

    As a result, the total cost of seeing a movie at a cinema ended up being pretty high and was practically on par with an annual OTT subscription.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
