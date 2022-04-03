Mahout climbs on an elephant in Baahubali style; leaves internet amused

A video of a mahout climbing on an elephant with the help of its trunk is making rounds on social media and makes the netizens entertained.

A stressed-out day can be easily resolved by just spending some time on the internet, and the variety of videos loaded on the platform can bring a smile to once face. Animals and human bond videos never fail us in making us delighted. Such a video is making rounds on social media, and we would love to share it with you.

A video of an old mahout climbing on his elephant with the help of its trunk and forehead is making the internet go crazy. An old mahout can be seen holding a stick and standing near the elephant trunk in the video. Suddenly the man keeps his feet on the elephant's trunk, and the mammal lifts him easily on his trunk and puts him on its back. It is very clear from the picture that the man and the elephant share a great bond with each other. Watch the amazing video here:

The video has gone viral and has reminded the netizens of a scene from the 2017 epic movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion where the actor Prabhas climbs on an elephant similarly. However, the video was shared on IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra's Twitter handle and has gathered more than 34,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing only.

The 20-second clip has entertained the internet, and netizens loaded the comment section with amazing and hilarious comments. Many expressed their love for the bond between the man and the elephant, while few others found the video stunning. One user stated that the clip is from Baahubali 3, and another user stated that the video is of Prabhas when he gets old.