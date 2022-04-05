Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details

    An amazing video of how rose essence is being prepared is making rounds on social media and leaves netizens mind-blowing.

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Roses are one of the most loved and used flowers whole over the world. From perfume uses to decor purposes, we use roses for multiple purposes. One such essential products are rose essences and rose water. But ever wondered how it's being prepared? We will make you understand how it's been prepared through a video shared by a food blogger named Foodie Incarnate.

    The procedure starts with plucking 40-50 kilograms of finest quality roses from the farms. The collected roses are then put into giant pots. The pots are filled with freshly plucked roses, highly robust Gulab Jal and some water. Once the pot is filled to the brim, it's then sealed tightly so that the essence won't escape from the container.

    Then cow dung cakes are used to put the fire under the pots. A small contraption is also attached to a hole from the sealed pot simultaneously. The tiny container attached is submerged in water and collects the rose-infused steam from the large pot. The roses in the pots are boiled for at least 4-5 hours.

    After long hours of boiling, the tiny container is then detached from the big pot and is left in the water for some time so that the condensation can take place and the rose steam can turn into rose water. After it is cooled, it is spewed into a funnel where the whitish coloured water is rose water and a thin green coloured liquid is the rose essence. It is later packed into small bottles and sold commercially.

    Only a few grams of the purest form of rose essence is garnered from each 40-50 kilograms of roses. The purest rose essence can even cost up to 15-20 lakhs per kilogram. However, rose waters are a byproduct of rose essence. Rose essences are a much more concentrated form of rose water. Watch the video here:

    So this mind-blowing simple mechanical process gives us such flavourful essence even to the famous Indian sweet Gulab jamun. However, the amazing video shared by the food blogger Foodie Incarnate has garnered 1,512,233 views and over 39K likes so far. Netizens were astonished to see the effortful process and loaded the comment section with amazing comments. Many users felt the preparation video was awesome, while a few others thanked the food blogger for sharing such informative and beautiful videos.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
