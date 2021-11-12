Duck participates in New York City marathon in little red shoes; viral video

A video of a duck running at a marathon in New York along with the people has gone viral.

Are you lazing around your house a little more these days? Well, this video might impress you to wear your running shoes and inspire you to participate in marathons.

Yes, an adorable video of a duck participating in the New York City marathon has surfaced on social media. The duck named Wrinkle ran with other participants in the marathon and got all the support from the spectators despite not completing the whole track.

This video was posted on Instagram by a handle named “seducktive” and introduced the duck as Wrinkle. In the video, Wrinkle running on the street wearing cute little red shoes. The unique runner has impressed bystanders, who also cheer for the duck. Also, the race participants are seen giving a puzzled glance. One should not miss noticing the red shoes that the duck wore during the run.

After being posted online, the clip has garnered over 76k likes and several comments. Netizens were fascinated by the duck's adventures and left praises.

A user wrote, "We think Wrinkle deserves some protein-packed Grubblies to refuel after that long run! (sic) Let us know if she’s interested!" Another person commented, "Omg the fact that shes actually running." Take a look.