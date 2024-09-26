Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dubai man gifts wife private island worth Rs 418 Crore so she could wear bikini

    'You wanted to wear a bikini, so your billionaire husband bought you an island,' a British lady married to a Dubai businessman posted on Instagram. The British influencer has already faced criticism for what many see as "showing off" on social media platforms. 

    First Published Sep 26, 2024

    A British woman in Dubai said that her husband, whom she has been married to for three years, purchased a private island for ₹418 crore simply so she could wear a bikini on the beach and feel safe. Soudi Al Nadak, 26, published a video of the island on Instagram, which has already received millions of views.

    “This has been his best investment yet," Soudi wrote while uploading the video. The video begins with Soudi posing with her husband Jamal Al Nadak, whom she met while studying in Dubai. It then cuts to Jamal seated in an aeroplane, followed by a shot of the private island in Asia that her husband purchased her.

    Jamal has splurged on his wife before. Soudi regularly tells her Instagram followers how much her spouse spends on her every day, week, or even on vacation. In one video, she disclosed that Jamal travelled to Italy to personalise Soudi's new Ferrari and purchased her a diamond ring for ₹8.22 crore. The pair is notorious for their expensive dinner outings, spending ₹1 lakh or more every evening.

    Here’s how people reacted to the viral video of the private island that Soudi shared on Instagram:

    “This or nothing,” expressed an Instagram user.

    Another added, “This is so amazing. You deserve the best.”

    “I’m sure this comes with a private chef right? Uber Eats isn’t going there!” wrote a third.

    A fourth commented, “Island looks beautiful.”

    The British influencer has already faced criticism for what many see as "showing off" on social media platforms. Scrolling through her page, one can't help but notice the abundance of images and videos depicting luxury vacations, elegant dining events, purchases at high-end fashion businesses, and many more peeks into her rich existence. Without divulging the precise location of the island for reasons of privacy and security, Soudi stated that her husband Jamal spent an astounding $50 million on this remote paradise. 

