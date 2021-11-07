  • Facebook
    Brazil: Parrot playing peekaboo with traffic camera leaves internet in splits

    An adorable video of a parrot playing peekaboo with a traffic camera in Brazil makes rounds on social media, and netizens are going ROFL after watching it.

    Brazil Parrot playing peekaboo with traffic camera leaves internet in splits
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 2:32 PM IST
    Internet is loaded up with hilarious and amazing videos which can actually make you delighted and refreshed. As we talk about hilarious videos, animals videos always surprise us and make our day. Now, such an adorable video of a parrot is making rounds on social media, and netizens are in love after watching it.

    A parrot playing peekaboo with a traffic camera in Brazil is going viral over the internet, and netizens can't stop laughing after watching it.

    In the video, a parrot can be seen photobombing as a traffic camera in Brazil records. The adorable parrot shows up its head first on the top right side of the traffic camera, then frames out in a moment and again pulls down its head on the top left side of the traffic camera. What makes the video more hilarious is the parrot's curiosity in trying to figure out what’s inside the camera.

    Finally, before the video ends, the parrot again shows up its head on the top right side of the traffic camera. The hilarious video will leave you thinking that the parrot is playing peekaboo with the traffic camera. Watch the hilarious video here.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by kassy cho (@kassy)

    The 13-second-long adorable video was captured by a traffic camera which is placed high-up for a broad view of the street’s traffic in Brazil. However, the video was shared by an Instagram user named Kassy, and as the hilarious video hit the internet, it went crazy viral and gathered thousands of views within a few days. Netizens also expressed their delight with memes and hilarious comments in the comment section.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 2:32 PM IST
