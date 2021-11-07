Brazil: Parrot playing peekaboo with traffic camera leaves internet in splits

An adorable video of a parrot playing peekaboo with a traffic camera in Brazil makes rounds on social media, and netizens are going ROFL after watching it.

In the video, a parrot can be seen photobombing as a traffic camera in Brazil records. The adorable parrot shows up its head first on the top right side of the traffic camera, then frames out in a moment and again pulls down its head on the top left side of the traffic camera. What makes the video more hilarious is the parrot's curiosity in trying to figure out what’s inside the camera.

Finally, before the video ends, the parrot again shows up its head on the top right side of the traffic camera. The hilarious video will leave you thinking that the parrot is playing peekaboo with the traffic camera. Watch the hilarious video here.

The 13-second-long adorable video was captured by a traffic camera which is placed high-up for a broad view of the street’s traffic in Brazil. However, the video was shared by an Instagram user named Kassy, and as the hilarious video hit the internet, it went crazy viral and gathered thousands of views within a few days. Netizens also expressed their delight with memes and hilarious comments in the comment section.