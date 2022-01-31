  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    24-year-old misdiagnosed by doctors in two countries, she had ovarian cancer

    "Lose weight," is what doctors in two countries told 24-year-old Hannah Catton after she visited them with complaints of chronic fatigue, flatulence and urinary tract infections. Turns out doctors in both England and Australia diagnosed her condition wrongly.

    24-year-old misdiagnosed by doctors in two countries, she had ovarian cancer
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Perth WA, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lose weight, that is what doctors in two countries told 24-year-old Hannah Catton after she visited them with complaints of chronic fatigue, flatulence and urinary tract infections. Every doctor she reached out to advised her to reduce stress and over the course of time shed weight. Turns out doctors in both England and Australia diagnosed her condition wrongly.

    Hannah, a veterinary assistant who hails from Faversham in southeast England but currently resides in Australia, collapsed in severe pain while she was out riding in October 2021. She was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The surgeons removed a 20 cm tumor.

    Hannah is still shocked by the misdiagnosis of her condition. Talking to local media outlets, Hannah recalled how one of the doctors diagnosed her with a benign fibroid on her uterus but told that there was a 90-day waiting period for the surgery to be done.

    At the Melbourne hospital where her enormous ovarian tumor was detected, doctors found that the tumour had in fact ruptured. Hannah is currently undergoing life-saving chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

    However, the prognosis looks good. Hannah hopes her story can encourage other women who have health concerns and are not being taken seriously by doctors. Her family, which is still in England, has been unable to meet her due to the strict travel restrictions in Australia. Meanwhile, two of her friends have set up a GoFundMe page to generate funds to meet her expenses while the insurance takes care of her medical expenses.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare-dnm

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    British man who made millions with Bitcoin misses regular job

    'Being rich is boring': British man who made millions with Bitcoin misses regular job

    Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over the gate; Chilling moment goes viral - gps

    Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over the gate; chilling moment goes viral

    Oops TikTok user catches husband kissing his mistress on home doorbell camera gcw

    Oops! TikTok user catches husband kissing his mistress on home doorbell camera

    Upset with repair costs Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite watch video gcw

    Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Recent Stories

    football transfer news Manchester City signs Julian Alvarez All you need to know about the River Plate wonderkid

    Manchester City sign Julian Alvarez: All you need to know about the Argentine wonderkid

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Hungry to get started, says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager-ayh

    'Hungry to get started', says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn: Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon