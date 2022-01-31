24-year-old misdiagnosed by doctors in two countries, she had ovarian cancer

"Lose weight," is what doctors in two countries told 24-year-old Hannah Catton after she visited them with complaints of chronic fatigue, flatulence and urinary tract infections. Turns out doctors in both England and Australia diagnosed her condition wrongly.

Hannah, a veterinary assistant who hails from Faversham in southeast England but currently resides in Australia, collapsed in severe pain while she was out riding in October 2021. She was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The surgeons removed a 20 cm tumor.

Hannah is still shocked by the misdiagnosis of her condition. Talking to local media outlets, Hannah recalled how one of the doctors diagnosed her with a benign fibroid on her uterus but told that there was a 90-day waiting period for the surgery to be done.

At the Melbourne hospital where her enormous ovarian tumor was detected, doctors found that the tumour had in fact ruptured. Hannah is currently undergoing life-saving chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

However, the prognosis looks good. Hannah hopes her story can encourage other women who have health concerns and are not being taken seriously by doctors. Her family, which is still in England, has been unable to meet her due to the strict travel restrictions in Australia. Meanwhile, two of her friends have set up a GoFundMe page to generate funds to meet her expenses while the insurance takes care of her medical expenses.