World News

Barack Obama turns 63: Know net worth, assets of the 44th US President

Barack Obama’s net worth in 2024, estimated at $70 million, reflects his diverse post-presidential ventures. His wealth stems from book deals, speaking engagements

Image credits: Barack Obama

Presidential Salary and Pension

Obama’s net worth benefits from his presidential salary and pension, which totals $205,700 annually. This includes health insurance, office funds, and Secret Service protection

Image credits: Barack Obama

Book Deals

Obama's books, such as A Promised Land, have been highly lucrative. The $65 million deal with Penguin Random House for this memoir highlights his successful writing career

Image credits: Barack Obama

Speaking Engagements

As a former president, Obama commands high fees for speaking engagements, often reaching up to $400,000 per event. His talks on global and domestic issues are highly sought after

Image credits: Barack Obama

Netflix and Higher Ground Productions

In 2018, Obama and Michelle launched Higher Ground Productions and signed a multi-year Netflix deal. This includes producing acclaimed content like American Factory

Image credits: Barack Obama

Audible Deal

The Obamas transitioned to a first-look deal with Audible after their Spotify podcast partnership ended. This deal allows for the production of new podcast content

Image credits: Barack Obama

Real Estate Investments

Obama’s real estate portfolio includes a mansion in Washington, D.C., a home in Chicago, and a significant estate on Martha’s Vineyard. These properties are valued in the millions

Image credits: Barack Obama

Ongoing Political Influence

Obama remains active in politics, notably endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. His ongoing involvement enhances his public profile

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One