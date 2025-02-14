Technology

WhatsApp new feature: You can customise chat themes, bubbles and more

Image credits: FREEPIK

New features incoming

WhatsApp has begun rolling out new features aimed at enhancing user personalisation. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Customisation options

It now offers a range of customisation options, including chat themes and new wallpaper selections, allowing users to tailor the look and feel of their conversations.

Image credits: Shutterstock

New chat themes

Options include pre-set themes that modify both elements simultaneously, as well as the ability to mix and match colours to create your own themes and suit your preferences.

Image credits: Getty

Different for each conversation

In addition, users can choose to apply a uniform theme across all chats and channels or select different themes for each conversation.

Image credits: Getty

Only visible for you

An important thing to note is that these themes are visible only to the user who sets them, and not to both the participants.

Image credits: Getty

New wallpaper options

Complementing the chat themes, WhatsApp has also introduced 30 new wallpaper options for chats, adding to its already expansive library of wallpapers

Image credits: Pexels

WhatsApp update: How to use 2 accounts on one phone?

Hidden Google Map features you probably missed out; Check NOW!

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Jio Premium rate service scam ALERT! Here's how you can stay safe