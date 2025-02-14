WhatsApp new feature: You can customise chat themes, bubbles and more

Technology
WhatsApp has begun rolling out new features aimed at enhancing user personalisation.
It now offers a range of customisation options, including chat themes and new wallpaper selections, allowing users to tailor the look and feel of their conversations.
Options include pre-set themes that modify both elements simultaneously, as well as the ability to mix and match colours to create your own themes and suit your preferences.
In addition, users can choose to apply a uniform theme across all chats and channels or select different themes for each conversation.
An important thing to note is that these themes are visible only to the user who sets them, and not to both the participants.
Complementing the chat themes, WhatsApp has also introduced 30 new wallpaper options for chats, adding to its already expansive library of wallpapers
