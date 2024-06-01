 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Technology

Google Pay to be shut in USA from June 4: What will happen in India?

Image credits: Freepik

Google Pay shuts down in USA from June 4

Google Pay service will be suspended in the USA and several other countries starting June 4.

Image credits: Freepik

Google Wallet to replace Google Pay

Google Wallet is the new app that will replace Google Pay in affected countries. It is already available for download and use.

Image credits: Freepik

Google Pay continues in India and Singapore

Unlike the USA, Google Pay will continue to function as a standalone app in India and Singapore.
 

Image credits: Freepik

No changes for Indian Google Pay users

The number of Google Pay users in India is increasing, ensuring the app's continued presence and functionality.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Rising Google Pay users in India

Image credits: Freepik

Easy switch to Google Wallet for affected users

Users in countries where Google Pay is ending can switch to Google Wallet by June 4. The new app is available for download.

Image credits: Freepik

Transfer balance from Google Pay to Google Wallet

If users do not switch by June 4, they can transfer their Google Pay balance to Google Wallet via the official website.

Image credits: Freepik

Smooth transition for Google Pay users

The transition from Google Pay to Google Wallet is straightforward. Users can transfer balances and continue seamless transactions.

Image credits: Freepik
