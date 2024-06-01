Google Pay to be shut in USA from June 4: What will happen in India?

Technology
Google Pay service will be suspended in the USA and several other countries starting June 4.
Google Wallet is the new app that will replace Google Pay in affected countries. It is already available for download and use.
Unlike the USA, Google Pay will continue to function as a standalone app in India and Singapore.
The number of Google Pay users in India is increasing, ensuring the app's continued presence and functionality.
Users in countries where Google Pay is ending can switch to Google Wallet by June 4. The new app is available for download.
If users do not switch by June 4, they can transfer their Google Pay balance to Google Wallet via the official website.
The transition from Google Pay to Google Wallet is straightforward. Users can transfer balances and continue seamless transactions.