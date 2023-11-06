Technology
Use natural light during the day, and in the evening, embrace the warm glow of diyas, candles, and fairy lights for stunning low-light shots.
Before you start shooting, wipe your phone's camera lens with a clean cloth to ensure your photos are crisp and free from smudges.
Don't be afraid to get creative with your angles. Shoot from different perspectives to add variety to your Diwali photo collection.
Capture candid moments of laughter, affection, and celebration. These images often hold the most emotional value.
For capturing fast-moving moments, use your phone's burst mode to take a series of photos in quick succession. You can later pick the best shot.
Tap on the main subject in your frame to set the focus and exposure. Adjust these settings to ensure your subject is well-lit and sharp.
Ensure that the background is clean and clutter-free, so your subject stands out. Use portrait mode or background blur features if available.
Capture the moment when fireworks light up the sky. Use the burst mode to capture the entire sequence of a firework's explosion.