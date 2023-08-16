7 major WhatsApp features you must know

Technology
Users can now lock their most private discussions. Users may assure increased security for certain chats by just accessing a chat's profile area and turning on Chat Lock.
You can block calls from unauthorised numbers. This gives customers the ability to prioritise important discussions while avoiding obtrusive calls and protecting their privacy.
WhatsApp now allows users to edit sent messages within the first 15 minutes after sending. This feature provides a chance to correct errors or modify messages.
Users can conveniently assist friends and family with tech support or share presentations, enhancing the versatility of WhatsApp's video call experience.
Users may access their account on up to four devices by integrating an existing account using a QR code scan, offering flexibility and simplicity.
WhatsApp still applies some compression, the HD quality option is visible when sending larger files. This feature enables users to share better-quality images.
To put it another way, by turning on this option, your account's "online" status will be hidden, meaning that no one will be able to see if you are using the messaging app.