Technology
Digital eye strain, resulting from prolonged staring at computers, can lead to symptoms such as headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision.
Excessive phone use has been linked to sedentary behaviour, which reduces levels of physical activity and increases the risk of obesity and associated health issues.
Turn off alerts from social media, select which apps to receive notifications from, and customize the duration of those notifications to improve focus on your phone.
Engage in reading as a new activity to pass the time and keep yourself occupied. Choose activities that don't require a computer or screen, and steer clear of online courses.
While messaging apps enhance social interactions, prolonged screen use can cause eye strain. Recharge by interacting with people in real life.
While auto-lock options on phones allow users to customise when their screen locks automatically. Set it to 30 seconds to ensure accurate screen time data.
Reading on a phone can cause eye strain. Blue light from screens irritates the eyes and disrupts sleep. Therefore, it's always preferable to read paper books.