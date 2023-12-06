David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star

Sports
"Every match is a different story. I have to play match after match, and then we will see where I will be in a few years."
"You can't compare yourself to other players; you have to find your own way. I'm a different player than Roger [Federer], than Novak [Djokovic], than Rafa [Nadal].
"You have to enjoy playing tennis. That's the most important thing because it's tough on the road, on the tour. You have to take pleasure from it."
"The most important thing is to give your best, be 100% in every match, every practice, and try to improve every day. This is the most important thing for me."
"When I was a kid, I was just happy to play tennis. I didn’t think about the top 10 or being in the ATP Finals."
"For me, the most important is to enjoy the tennis, enjoy the moment on the court, and give my best every day."
"I always try to play my best tennis, to fight, and to enjoy being on the court. That's the most important for me."
"I just want to improve, enjoy the moment on the court, and try to go as far as I can."
"You need to be 100% mentally, every match. You have to be ready for every match because every match is difficult."
"The more you play big matches, the more you get used to it. The more you play on the big courts, the more you play in front of a big crowd, the more you feel confident."