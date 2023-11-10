Philipp Lahm turns 40: 10 inspirational quotes by the German legend

Sports
"I think it's essential to draw on your own experiences to be a good captain. You have to lead by example."
"Football is not always fair. Sometimes you lose undeservedly, and sometimes you win undeservedly. It's all part of the game."
"I always believe that one moment can change the course of a game, and sometimes the course of a career."
"The key to success is hard work, determination, and constantly learning from both successes and failures."
"In football, you need a strong team, but you also need a strong individual who can take responsibility."
"As a leader, you have to be willing to take risks, make decisions, and stand by them, whether they turn out well or not."
"Success is not just about winning trophies; it's about the journey, the hard work, and the dedication you put into achieving your goals."
"Adaptability is crucial in football. You have to be able to adjust your game and tactics depending on the situation."
"To be a great team, every player has to understand their role and contribute selflessly for the collective success."
"Football is a sport that brings people together, transcending borders and uniting fans from all walks of life."