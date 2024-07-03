Sports

Do you know why Olympic athletes bite medals after their win?

Olympic winners

We have all seen how Olympic winners bite their medals after winning.

The reason

The reason is to check if the medal is of real gold.

History

It all started over 100 years ago when Olympic historians were unsure used to bite gold coins.

Authenticity

According to them, a small tooth mark on a coin indicated that it was made of real gold, which is more malleable than counterfeit gold-plated lead coins.

Why now?

But now, the winners do it to just honour the tradition.

Fact

If you apply light pressure to gold, it changes shape. So, when a gold medal is bitten by teeth, the winners will see the teeth mark on their medal. 

Fact

If it is only gold plated, the gold foil will scratch off. If it is a different metal, no teeth mark is visible.

