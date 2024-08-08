spirituality

Nag Panchami 2024: Ways to attract wealth and prosperity

This year Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 9. The festival is believed to appease snake gods and ensure protection from snake bites and other dangers.

Image credits: Getty

Offer milk to serpents

Approach the serpent calmly and avoid disturbing its habitat. Offer milk to a serpent idol or image with sincerity. Respect for all creatures is key to attracting prosperity.
 

Image credits: Getty

Protecting and planting trees

Neem, Peepal, and Banyan trees are considered sacred and believed to house serpent deities. Protecting these trees promotes their survival and ensures prosperity.
 

Image credits: Getty

Fasting and Prayers

During prayers, concentrate on your intentions for wealth and prosperity, and visualize the blessings of the serpent deities. Fasting demands mental and physical discipline.

Image credits: Getty

Visit Temples

Devotees visit temples dedicated to snake deities to conduct special prayers and rituals.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Special Food

Prepare traditional dishes like Kheer and Payasam. Offer these to the serpent deities before consuming them.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One