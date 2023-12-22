spirituality

Gita Jayanti 2023: Know amazing facts about Bhagavad Gita

This year, Gita Jayanti falls on December 23, the day when Lord Krishna advises Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra (in present-day Haryana).

Image credits: Getty

What is Bhagavad Gita?

The Bhagavad Gita, which consists of 700 verses that Lord Shri Krishna personally spoke to His close friend Arjuna, is the manual for understanding the science of self-realization.
 

Image credits: Facebook

Why Bhagavad Gita?

It is the essence of all Vedic knowledge and one of the most important Upanishads in Vedic literature. 

Image credits: stockphoto

What does Bhagavad Gita contain?

There are 5 main themes in the Gita- Ishvara – The Supreme Lord, Jiva – The Living Entity, Prakruti – The Material Nature, Kala – Eternal Time and Karma – Activities.

Image credits: Getty

Hearing of Bhagavad Gita

A person's sins are forgiven and he is eligible for liberation if he hears the Bhagavad Gita at the moment of death.
 

Image credits: Instagram

How many shlokas are spoken by Lord Krishna?

Out of 700 shlokas, 1 is by Dhritarashtra, 41 is by Sanjay, 84 is by Arjuna and 574 is by Lord Krishna.

Image credits: Facebook

Best Management Book of Universe

The teachings of Lord Krishna apply to all religions. This holy book offers guidance on life and discusses inner calm. Hence, the best management book of the Universe.

Image credits: Facebook

World's Largest Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi's ISKCON temple has the World's largest Bhagavad Gita, which weighs 800 kgs and has waterproof sheets.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One