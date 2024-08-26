spirituality
Vrindavan holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is celebrated here uniquely and grandly. The deity of Banke Bihari is truly remarkable & divine.
The idol of Banke Bihari in Vrindavan is black and exquisitely beautiful. It is believed to embody the essence of Radha Rani, offering devotees a combined darshan of Radha-Krishna.
Banke Bihari in Vrindavan is depicted in the Tribhanga posture, with his head, waist, and legs gracefully bent. This unique stance adds to the allure of the deity.
Devotees are blessed with the darshan of Banke Bihari's feet only once a year, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
The flute, an integral part of Krishna's iconography, is placed in the hands of Banke Bihari only on Sharad Purnima, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.
Originally, the idol of Banke Bihari was situated in Nidhivan, Vrindavan. The renowned saint Swami Haridas first documented this deity in the 15th century.
Jagannath Das, a disciple of Swami Haridas, commissioned the construction of the Banke Bihari Temple in 1864. The temple's present structure was completed in 1917.