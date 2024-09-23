8 Ramayana Questions From KBC

spirituality
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has often featured questions related to 'Ramayana'. However, many times contestants have failed to answer them.
A. Sundar Kand
B. Vanvas Kand
C. Yudh Kand
D. Kishkindha Kand
Hanuman ji also saw her in the Ashok Vatika in the same color dress.
A. Red
B. Yellow
C. Pink
D. Blue
...that Sita is held captive in Lanka?
A. Garuda
B. Sampati
C. Jatayu
D. Bhrabhu
A. Chandrahas
B. Sharang
C. Pondu
D. Manupushpak
A. Kaustubh Mani
B. Syamantaka Mani
C. Chudamani
D. Nagmani
A. Ruma
B. Sulochana
C. Mandodari
D. Amritprabha
A. Saptapadi
B. Shimshapa
C. Arjun
D. Karnikar
A. Hanuman
B. Vedvyas
C. Dashrath
D. Duryodhana
1.(B) Vanvas Kand
2.(B) Yellow
3.(B) Sampati
4.(A) Chandrahas
5.(C) Chudamani
6.(C) Mandodari
7.(B) Shimshapa
8.(A) Hanuman