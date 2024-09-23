spirituality

8 Ramayana Questions From KBC

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has often featured questions related to 'Ramayana'. However, many times contestants have failed to answer them. 

1. Which of these is not a part of Valmiki Ramayana?

A. Sundar Kand

B. Vanvas Kand

C. Yudh Kand

D. Kishkindha Kand

2. What color dress was Sita wearing at the time of abduction?

Hanuman ji also saw her in the Ashok Vatika in the same color dress.

A. Red

B. Yellow

C. Pink

D. Blue

3. Which far-sighted bird told Hanuman's search party

...that Sita is held captive in Lanka?

A. Garuda

B. Sampati

C. Jatayu

D. Bhrabhu

4. According to Ramayana, what was the name of Ravana's sword?

A. Chandrahas

B. Sharang

C. Pondu

D. Manupushpak

5. Which divine ornament did Sita wear in her hair?

A. Kaustubh Mani

B. Syamantaka Mani

C. Chudamani

D. Nagmani

6. In Ramayana, Meghnad and Akshay Kumar were sons of whom?

A. Ruma

B. Sulochana

C. Mandodari

D. Amritprabha

7. In Ashok Vatika, Hanuman first told Sita about Ram from?

A. Saptapadi

B. Shimshapa

C. Arjun

D. Karnikar

8. Who is a main character in Ramayana, also seen in Mahabharata?

A. Hanuman

B. Vedvyas

C. Dashrath

D. Duryodhana

Correct Answers

1.(B) Vanvas Kand

2.(B) Yellow

3.(B) Sampati

4.(A) Chandrahas

5.(C) Chudamani

6.(C) Mandodari

7.(B) Shimshapa

8.(A) Hanuman

