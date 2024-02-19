Yoga for digestive system: 5 poses for enhanced gut health

Lifestyle
By opening up the front body and compressing the back body, this pose stimulates digestion, improves metabolism, and encourages the flow of energy throughout the body.
This pose helps to improve circulation to the abdominal organs, relieve bloating and gas, and massage the intestines, promoting optimal digestive function.
By surrendering to gravity in this pose, you can encourage the release of tension and congestion in the digestive tract, allowing for smoother digestion.
It helps to relieve tension in abdomen, stimulate peristalsis (wave-like contractions of the intestines), and improve bowel regularity, making it beneficial for digestive health.
By elongating the spine and engaging the abdominal muscles, this pose helps to improve circulation to the digestive organs, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.