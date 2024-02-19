Lifestyle

Yoga for digestive system: 5 poses for enhanced gut health

1. Bridge Pose

By opening up the front body and compressing the back body, this pose stimulates digestion, improves metabolism, and encourages the flow of energy throughout the body.

2. Supine Twist

This pose helps to improve circulation to the abdominal organs, relieve bloating and gas, and massage the intestines, promoting optimal digestive function.

3. Child's Pose

By surrendering to gravity in this pose, you can encourage the release of tension and congestion in the digestive tract, allowing for smoother digestion.

4. Seated Forward Bend

It helps to relieve tension in abdomen, stimulate peristalsis (wave-like contractions of the intestines), and improve bowel regularity, making it beneficial for digestive health.

5. Downward-Facing Dog

By elongating the spine and engaging the abdominal muscles, this pose helps to improve circulation to the digestive organs, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

