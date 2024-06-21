Yoga Day 2024: From where did Yoga originate?

Lifestyle
The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘Yuj’, meaning ‘to join’ or ‘to yoke’ or ‘to unite’. It focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body.
According to Yogic scriptures, practicing Yoga results in the union of individual consciousness with Universal Consciousness.
Therefore, the goal of Yoga is self-realization, aiming to transcend all forms of suffering and attain the state of liberation (Moksha) or freedom (Kaivalya).
In yogic tradition, Shiva is revered as the first yogi, known as Adiyogi and the first Guru, called Adi Guru.
Several thousand years ago, on the banks of Lake Kantisarovar in the Himalayas, Adiyogi imparted his profound knowledge to the legendary Saptarishis.
The sages spread this profound yogic science to various parts of the world, including Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa, & South America.
Agastya, one of the Saptarishis, journeyed across the Indian subcontinent and shaped its culture around a core yogic way of life.