05-Oct-2023, 07:00:35 am

World Teachers Day 2023

How is this day different from Teachers Day

Image credits: Getty

Date

World Teachers' Day is an international event observed on October 5th each year.

Purpose

It is a day dedicated to appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of teachers worldwide and recognizing the role of educators in shaping the future. 

Date

The date of Teachers' Day varies from country to country. It is celebrated on different days in different nations.

Purpose

Teachers' Day in a specific country is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the work of educators within that nation. 

Difference

World Teachers' Day was promoted by UNESCO and recognized internationally. Teacher's Day is a celebration in one particular nation.

Commonality

The common theme in both observances is the recognition and appreciation of teachers, but the scope and scale of the celebration differ.

