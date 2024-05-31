 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance

World No Tobacco Day, on May 31st, highlights tobacco's health risks and promotes policies to curb use. Know this years theme and the history of this very significant day

Image credits: Pixabay

Date and Purpose

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31st to raise awareness about health risks associated with tobacco use, to promote effective policies to reduce consumption

Image credits: Pixabay

Theme for 2024

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference to prevent tobacco industry from targeting young people

Image credits: Pixabay

Youth Targeting

The tobacco industry often targets youth through lax regulations, advertising tactics, and the rise of e-cigarettes. The aim is to educate people about these dangers

Image credits: Pixabay

Origin

World No Tobacco Day was established by the WHO in 1987 with a resolution titled World No Smoking Day. In 1988, May 31st was designated as the official day for the event

Image credits: Pixabay

Tobacco-Free Initiative

In 1998, WHO launched the Tobacco-Free Initiative (TFI) to address the global health challenges posed by tobacco

Image credits: Pixabay

Health Risks in India

According to WHO, tobacco use is a major cause of death and disease in India, responsible for an estimated 1.35 million deaths annually

Image credits: Pixabay

Global Impact

The annual observance provides a platform to educate individuals about the harmful effects of tobacco, encourage smokers to quit

Image credits: Pixabay

Goal

The ultimate goal of World No Tobacco Day is to create a tobacco-free society. This involves raising awareness about health risks, advocating for protective measures

Image credits: Pixabay
