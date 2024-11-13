Lifestyle
World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes globally. Let's learn about some of the main signs of this disease.
Constant thirst and dry tongue may indicate elevated blood sugar. The body lacks water, which is frequent among diabetics.
Diabetes inhibits cells from receiving energy due to insulin resistance. Diabetes causes constant hunger, even after eating.
Diabetes prevents energy from reaching the cells, resulting in feelings of weakness. Lack of energy for everyday tasks may indicate imbalanced blood sugar levels.
In diabetes, the body starts using muscles and fat for energy, which leads to rapid weight loss. Weight loss can be a sign of diabetes.
When the body cannot control high blood sugar, it tries to remove excess sugar through urine. This can cause frequent urination.