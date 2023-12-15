Lifestyle

Winter wellness: 7 yoga poses for healthy lungs

Elevate your respiratory health with these 7 yoga poses—ideal for winter. Breathe better and stay resilient in colder weather.

Image credits: FreePik

Anulom Vilom

Alternate nostril breathing clears respiratory passages. Promotes lung efficiency, crucial for winter wellness.

Image credits: FreePik

Fish Pose

Expands chest, enhancing lung function. Boosts respiratory efficiency in colder temperatures, aiding winter health.

Image credits: FreePik

Bridge Pose

Strengthens respiratory muscles. Improves lung elasticity, vital for combating winter respiratory challenges.

Image credits: FreePik

Cobra Pose

Opens chest, improves lung function. Promotes deep breathing, vital for respiratory health during cold weather.

Image credits: FreePik

Easy Pose

Encourages relaxed breathing, reducing winter stress. Ideal for cultivating mindfulness and lung well-being.

Image credits: FreePik

Triangle Pose

Stretches torso, increases lung capacity. Promotes better airflow, easing winter respiratory discomfort.

Image credits: FreePik

Pranayama

Inhale deeply, expanding lungs fully. Exhale slowly, releasing stale air. Enhances respiratory capacity for winter challenges

Image credits: FreePik
Find Next One