Opt for a mild, moisturizing shampoo that is sulfate-free. Frequent washing can strip the scalp of natural oils, so aim for a balance by shampooing 2-3 times a week.
While a hot shower may be tempting in the cold weather, it can contribute to scalp dryness. Use lukewarm water for hair washes to prevent stripping away essential oils.
Treat your scalp to a weekly hydrating hair mask. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, honey, or coconut oil, which provide deep nourishment and combat dryness.
Massage with natural oils such as coconut oil, jojoba oil, or olive oil. Warm the oil slightly, apply it to your scalp, and leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing.
Drink plenty of water to keep your body and scalp hydrated from the inside out. Proper hydration supports overall skin health, including your scalp.
When facing the elements, wear a hat or scarf to shield your scalp from harsh winds and cold temperatures. This protective barrier can prevent further moisture loss.