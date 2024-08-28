Why are nationwide banks on strike today?

Lifestyle
Banking services are expected to be disrupted statewide on August 28, as the All India Bank Employees Association has called for a nationwide strike.
The strike is being held to protest the Bank of India's decision to charge all thirteen officers of the Bank Staff Union.
AIBEA's General Secretary, CH Venkatchalam, briefed the media on today's bank strike and issued a press statement outlining the association's demands to the government.
Members of nearly five other bank unions are expected to join today's strike.
The United Forum of Bank Unions, the All India Bank Officers Confederation, and the National Confederation of Bank Employees.
The Bank Employees Federation of India, and the All India Bank Officers Association are among others.