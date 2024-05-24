Lifestyle

Why are Alaskan rivers turning Orange in colour?

Alarming transformation of Alaskan rivers

Alaska's rivers are exhibiting an unusual orange hue, leaving scientists puzzled.

What might be the cause?

Climate change is causing permafrost to melt, releasing minerals into rivers and turning them orange.
 

Ecological threat

The orange discolouration poses risks to drinking water and can disrupt fish migrations.
 

Focusing on geographical aspect

Orange waters are found in Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley National Parks.
 

Sample collection

Water samples were collected from 75 locations across the Brooks Mountain range in northern Alaska.
 

Satellite observations

The orange discolouration, visible from space, has been documented by satellite imagery since 2008.
 

Chemicals causing discoloration

Elevated levels of iron, zinc, nickel, copper, and cadmium have been found in the water.
 

Impacting quality of water

The increased acidity and metals can compromise water quality, affecting taste and health in rural areas.
 

