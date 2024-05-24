Why are Alaskan rivers turning Orange in colour?

Lifestyle
Alaska's rivers are exhibiting an unusual orange hue, leaving scientists puzzled.
Climate change is causing permafrost to melt, releasing minerals into rivers and turning them orange.
The orange discolouration poses risks to drinking water and can disrupt fish migrations.
Orange waters are found in Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley National Parks.
Water samples were collected from 75 locations across the Brooks Mountain range in northern Alaska.
The orange discolouration, visible from space, has been documented by satellite imagery since 2008.
Elevated levels of iron, zinc, nickel, copper, and cadmium have been found in the water.
The increased acidity and metals can compromise water quality, affecting taste and health in rural areas.