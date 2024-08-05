Lifestyle

When is Hariyali Teej 2024? Know date, history, significance, rituals

Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7, celebrates bond between Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva. This lively festival is rich in traditions, rituals

Image credits: Freepik

Hariyali Teej 2024 Date

Hariyali Teej in 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, August 7. The Tritiya Tithi begins on August 6 at 7:52 p.m. and ends on August 7 at 10:05 p.m.

Image credits: Freepik

Festival Overview

Hariyali Teej is also known as Sawan Teej or Singhara Teej, occurs on third day of bright half of Shraavana month. It is celebrated during the monsoon, symbolizing lush greenery

Image credits: Freepik

Significance of the Festival

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her marriage to Lord Shiva. It commemorates the day when Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife, hence she is revered as 'Teej Mata'

Image credits: Freepik

Regional Celebrations

Hariyali Teej is celebrated enthusiastically in North India, with variations in Punjab where it's called Teeyan, and in Rajasthan where it’s known as Shingara Teej

Image credits: Freepik

Traditional Rituals

Married women receive gifts like traditional clothing, bangles, and henna from their in-laws. They dress in green outfits symbolizing auspiciousness and marriage

Image credits: Freepik

Cultural Activities

In Rajasthan, processions of Goddess Parvati are held, while in Haryana, it’s an official holiday with local festivities. Punjab sees women performing Gidda

Image credits: Freepik

Henna Tradition

A central aspect of Hariyali Teej is applying henna on hands, feet. The depth of henna’s color is believed to reflect a husband’s love, and some women inscribe their husband's name

Image credits: Freepik

Vat Vriksha and Festivities

The Vat Vriksha custom involves hanging swings from Banyan tree branches. Women swing, dance, and sing, celebrating the festival with joy and merriment

Image credits: Freepik

Observance of Nirjala Vrat

Women observe Nirjala Vrat, a fast without food or water, praying for their husband's prosperity and well-being. The fast ends with moon worship

Image credits: Freepik

Religious Observances

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with devotional songs and hymns. In Vrindavan, Krishna Mandirs hold elaborate celebrations, including Jhullan Leela

Image credits: Freepik
