What is the price of Ram Janambhoomi limited edition watch?

Lifestyle
Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co, in collaboration with Indian retailer Ethos Watches, has presented a Ram Janambhoomi limited edition watch.
The watch is priced at Rs 34 lakh ($41,000) This special timepiece commemorates the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and is available in two variations.
This watch is part of the well-known Epic X Skeleton series and pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage and is one of the most unique collaborative watches ever built.
The watch depicts the Ram Temple and at 9 and 6 o'clock the slogan "Jai Shree Ram" is written.
Both editions feature Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman and are embellished with a saffron bracelet, a hue that represents devotion representing the core values of Hindutva.
Only 49 of these limited edition timepieces were created, and 35 have already been sold.