What is the best time to drink coconut water?

Lifestyle
Drink coconut water in the morning to replenish electrolytes lost overnight and kickstart hydration.
Consume coconut water before exercise for natural hydration and to boost energy levels.
Rehydrate with coconut water after exercise to replenish electrolytes and aid muscle recovery.
Enjoy coconut water as a refreshing midday beverage to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels.
Drink coconut water during hot weather to cool down and prevent dehydration.
Have coconut water before bed to promote hydration and prevent nighttime muscle cramps.