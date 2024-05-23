Lifestyle

What is the best time in the day to invest in stocks?

The Indian stock market works between 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. 

Intraday traders, or those who buy and sell stocks daily, typically consider 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM to be an appropriate trading period. 

The stock market needs 15 minutes to react to the events that have occurred since its last closing. 

Traders should give it time to respond before buying, holding, or making selling decisions that could otherwise be rash.

The stock market's volatility and trading volume typically fall within an hour and a half of its opening. 

For rookie investors, prolonged exposure to the stock market and its associated charts and graphs on a particular day might result in mental tiredness and disorientation. 

There is a concept that traders should ideally buy stocks on Monday, when their prices are thought to be lowest and sell stocks on Friday, when they are highest.

If this were true, the stock market would be unable to function normally due to a distorted demand-supply paradigm.

As a result, there is no "best trading time of day," but keeping a watch out for inexpensive stocks or specific market movements can certainly help.

